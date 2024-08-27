sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:51 IST, August 27th 2024

Rotterdam BANS Feyenoord-Ajax 'Klassieker', The Biggest Rivalry In Dutch Football Due To Strikes

Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb announced the decision, saying that the "security for the players, but also for the public cannot be sufficiently guaranteed without police,” Dutch broadcaster NOS reported.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Ajax
Ajax team expresses gratitude to fans after a match. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
