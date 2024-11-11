sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Economic Summit | Justice Sanjiv Khanna | Middle-East Conflict | Ukraine War | US Elections |

Published 18:49 IST, November 11th 2024

Ruben Amorin Era Commences in Manchester United As Head Coach Assumes Charge of Historic Club

The new United management has brought in Ruben Amorim in an attempt to revive the club's legacy and restore the glory they once enjoyed under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ruben Amorim
Sporting players throw head coach Ruben Amorim in the air at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Sporting CP and Manchester City at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon | Image: AP Photo
Advertisement

Loading...

18:19 IST, November 11th 2024