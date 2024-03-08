Advertisement

In a high-octane Europa League RO16 match leg 1, Liverpool dominated Sparta Praha with a resounding 5-1 victory. The first goal came early as Alexis Mac Allister converted a penalty in the 6th minute. Darwin Núñez showed his prowess with goals in the 25th and 45+3rd minute, while Luis Díaz added to the tally in the 53rd minute. Sparta Praha's Conor Bradley's own goal in the 46th minute added to their woes. Dominik Szoboszlai sealed the match with a goal in the 90+4th minute. The game saw intense action, with Liverpool's 64% possession and 20 shots showcasing their dominance.

Darwin Nunez scores an incredible brace for Liverpool

In the first leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 match, which took place at the Generali Arena on Thursday, March 7, Liverpool soundly defeated Sparta Prague, 5-1. The Reds came into the game with a lot of momentum, having won seven of their previous eight games and suffering just one defeat—a 3-1 loss to Arsenal. They scored 21 goals during this run, demonstrating Jurgen Klopp's skillful management in the face of injury issues.

In their most recent game in EPL, they defeated Nottingham Forest 1-0, thanks to a goal from Darwin Nunez in the 99th minute. To prepare for the impending match against Manchester City, Klopp decided to rest Virgil van Dijk despite starting a strong team.

Liverpool made an early impression on the opposition by pushing forward in an attempt to score first. Their efforts paid off in the fifth minute when Alexis Mac Allister was fouled by Sparta Prague's Asger Sorensen, leading to a penalty that the Argentine scored with confidence.

In the 25th minute, Harvey Elliott showed off his creative skills by laying a lovely ball for Darwin Nunez to score Liverpool's second goal. Again Nunez then gave the Reds a comfortable three-goal lead just before halftime with an assist from Mac Allister.

Darwin Nunez !!! After that he misses an empty net😭 Anyways I do believe he's good pic.twitter.com/TXPayoLbcr — Dev (@UTDDev__) March 7, 2024 Darwin Nunez scores great goals whenever he plays in this shirtpic.twitter.com/mYFbPfrVbB — Ridha Ben yahiya (@RidhaYahiya) March 7, 2024

Sparta Prague made an effort to rally, managing four of their seven attempts on goal in the first half, but they were unable to test Liverpool's custodian Caoimhin Kelleher, and went into halftime behind 3-0.

Liverpool had a strong start to the second half, but they lost it due to an unlucky own goal, when replacement Conor Bradley accidentally scored with his first touch. Virgil van Dijk replaced Ibrahima Konate, who was substituted shortly afterward due to an injury sustained in the 50th minute.

But Liverpool kept on scoring, and Elliott gave Luis Diaz his second assist of the game to double Liverpool's advantage. In an effort to properly manage their teams, both managers chose to make a number of modifications.

Harvey Elliott secured his third assist of the game, but Dominik Szoboszlai scored a late consolation goal for Sparta Prague. As both teams prepare for the next phase of this exciting match, the stage is set for the second leg at Anfield on March 14.