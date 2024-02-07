English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 09:36 IST

Senegal star Sadio Mané happy playing for Saudi club and denies being out of limelight

Sadio Mané claims he is content with his club football experience in Saudi Arabia and disputes that playing in a Saudi Arabian league draws less attention than it would in one of Europe's "big five" divisions.

Associated Press Television News
Sadio Mane
Senegal's Sadio Mane celebrate after scoring his side's third goal during the African Cup of Nations Group C soccer match between Senegal and Cameroon, at the Charles Konan Banny stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Senegal star Sadio Mané says he is very happy playing club soccer in Saudi Arabia and denied he’s getting less attention there than he would by playing in one of Europe’s “big five” leagues.

“That’s what you think because I’m not in Europe,” Mané told reporters on Friday after scoring Senegal’s third goal in a 3-1 win over Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations. “This is sad for you guys. Because, for you guys, if you don’t play in Europe, it doesn’t matter. I’m not around as a football player.”

Advertisement

Mané played for Liverpool and Bayern Munich before joining Saudi team Al-Nassr last year.

“Fortunately, I can say the Saudi league is a very good league, and watched by everybody in the world, so, for me, as long as I’m doing my best and I’m enjoying myself every single minute, that’s more important,” Mané said. “The rest, for me, doesn’t matter.”

Advertisement

Senegal’s win on Friday secured its progress to the Africa Cup knockout stage with a game to spare.

Despite winning the Bundesliga, Mané endured a difficult season at Bayern after joining from Liverpool in 2022. He won an English Premier League and Champions League with Liverpool.

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 09:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

14 minutes ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

16 minutes ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Gigantic update on The Rock vs Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  2. Gangs Of Godavari Delayed Further, Vishwak's Gaami To Release In March

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  3. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News23 minutes ago

  4. Jabalpur: Doctor Shoots Nurse on Suspicion of Affair With Another Man

    India News29 minutes ago

  5. Kashmir's viral twins showcase their reporting skills | EXCLUSIVE

    Videos32 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement