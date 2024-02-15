Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 14:56 IST

Sepahan vs Al-Hilal LIVE Streaming: Is Neymar Jr. playing in AFC Champions League?

Sepahan will take on Al-Hilal in an AFC Champions League RO16 encounter on Thursday. Get all the TV channel and live streaming details here.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Neymar for Al-Hilal
Neymar for Al-Hilal | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Al-Hilal will be seen in action in a highly anticipated AFC Champions League encounter, Sepahan is set to face Al-Hilal in the Round of 16 first leg at the Naghsh-e-Jahan Stadium. The clash promises an intense battle as both teams vie for an early advantage in this pivotal stage of the competition. Football enthusiasts can expect a thrilling and competitive match.  

Will Neymar play against  Al-Hilal in AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match?

Neymar will not be seen in today’s match of Sepahan vs Al-Hilal as he is on his road to recovery from the ACL injury he suffered in October 2023.

Sepahan vs Al-Hilal  TV channel and live streaming details

Where will the Sepahan vs Al-Hilal AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match take place?

The AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match between Sepahan  and  Al-Hilal  will take place at Naghsh-e-Jahan Stadium.

Advertisement

At what time will the Sepahan vs Al-Hilal  AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match take place?

The AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match between Sepahan  and  Al-Hilal will start at 9:30 p.m  IST on Thursday. 

Advertisement

How to watch the Sepahan vs Al-Hilal  AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match in India?

The AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match between Sepahan  and  Al-Hilal will be on Star Sports Network. The match will start at  9:30 p.m  IST on Thursday.

Advertisement

Also Read: Fans fuel the GOAT debate after Ronaldo's AFC CL goal for Al-Nassr

How to watch the  Sepahan vs Al-Hilal live streaming of AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match in India?

The live streaming of the AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match between Sepahan  and  Al-Hilal will be available on Disney+Hostar. The match will start at   9:30 p.m  IST on Thursday.

How to watch the Sepahan vs Al-Hilal live streaming of AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match in the UK?

The AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match between Sepahan  and Al-Hilal  will have a live telecast on OneFootball. The match will start at 5:00 PM BST on Thursday.

Advertisement

How to watch the Sepahan vs Al-Hilal live streaming of  AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match in the USA?

The AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match between Sepahan  and  Al-Hilal will be available on Paramount+. The match will start at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday.

Advertisement

Sepahan predicted lineup:
Niazmand; Rezaeian, Dabo, Daneshgar, Zakipour; Shekari, Ghorbani; Ahmadzadeh, Karimi, Rezaei; Asadi

Al-Hilal predicted lineup:
Bono; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al-Bulaihi, Al-Breik; Kanno, Al-Malki; Michael, Al-Hamdan, S. Al-Dawsari; Mitrovic

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 14:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

an hour ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

an hour ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

an hour ago
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

Surbhi-Karan Roka

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Pant Suit

an hour ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

17 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

17 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

17 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

17 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

17 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

17 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

a day ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

a day ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Germany to face deepest recession in 20 years

    Economy News10 minutes ago

  2. Thermax CSR activities aiding social security schemes: Meher Pudumjee

    Business News11 minutes ago

  3. Sudeep-Rakshit's 'Cold Fight' Reason Behind Delay In Thugs Of Malgudi?

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  4. Explained: What is Happening in Sandeshkhali?

    India News12 minutes ago

  5. Jadavpur MP Mimi Chakraborty, Quits TMC Amid Sandeshkhali Uprising

    India News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo