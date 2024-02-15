Updated February 15th, 2024 at 14:56 IST
Sepahan vs Al-Hilal LIVE Streaming: Is Neymar Jr. playing in AFC Champions League?
Sepahan will take on Al-Hilal in an AFC Champions League RO16 encounter on Thursday. Get all the TV channel and live streaming details here.
Al-Hilal will be seen in action in a highly anticipated AFC Champions League encounter, Sepahan is set to face Al-Hilal in the Round of 16 first leg at the Naghsh-e-Jahan Stadium. The clash promises an intense battle as both teams vie for an early advantage in this pivotal stage of the competition. Football enthusiasts can expect a thrilling and competitive match.
Will Neymar play against Al-Hilal in AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match?
Neymar will not be seen in today’s match of Sepahan vs Al-Hilal as he is on his road to recovery from the ACL injury he suffered in October 2023.
Sepahan vs Al-Hilal TV channel and live streaming details
Where will the Sepahan vs Al-Hilal AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match take place?
The AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match between Sepahan and Al-Hilal will take place at Naghsh-e-Jahan Stadium.
At what time will the Sepahan vs Al-Hilal AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match take place?
The AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match between Sepahan and Al-Hilal will start at 9:30 p.m IST on Thursday.
How to watch the Sepahan vs Al-Hilal AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match in India?
The AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match between Sepahan and Al-Hilal will be on Star Sports Network. The match will start at 9:30 p.m IST on Thursday.
How to watch the Sepahan vs Al-Hilal live streaming of AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match in India?
The live streaming of the AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match between Sepahan and Al-Hilal will be available on Disney+Hostar. The match will start at 9:30 p.m IST on Thursday.
How to watch the Sepahan vs Al-Hilal live streaming of AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match in the UK?
The AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match between Sepahan and Al-Hilal will have a live telecast on OneFootball. The match will start at 5:00 PM BST on Thursday.
How to watch the Sepahan vs Al-Hilal live streaming of AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match in the USA?
The AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match between Sepahan and Al-Hilal will be available on Paramount+. The match will start at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday.
Sepahan predicted lineup:
Niazmand; Rezaeian, Dabo, Daneshgar, Zakipour; Shekari, Ghorbani; Ahmadzadeh, Karimi, Rezaei; Asadi
Al-Hilal predicted lineup:
Bono; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al-Bulaihi, Al-Breik; Kanno, Al-Malki; Michael, Al-Hamdan, S. Al-Dawsari; Mitrovic
Published February 15th, 2024 at 14:56 IST
