Advertisement

Al-Hilal will be seen in action in a highly anticipated AFC Champions League encounter, Sepahan is set to face Al-Hilal in the Round of 16 first leg at the Naghsh-e-Jahan Stadium. The clash promises an intense battle as both teams vie for an early advantage in this pivotal stage of the competition. Football enthusiasts can expect a thrilling and competitive match.

Will Neymar play against Al-Hilal in AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match?

Neymar will not be seen in today’s match of Sepahan vs Al-Hilal as he is on his road to recovery from the ACL injury he suffered in October 2023.

Sepahan vs Al-Hilal TV channel and live streaming details

Where will the Sepahan vs Al-Hilal AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match take place?

The AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match between Sepahan and Al-Hilal will take place at Naghsh-e-Jahan Stadium.

Advertisement

At what time will the Sepahan vs Al-Hilal AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match take place?

The AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match between Sepahan and Al-Hilal will start at 9:30 p.m IST on Thursday.

Advertisement

How to watch the Sepahan vs Al-Hilal AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match in India?

The AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match between Sepahan and Al-Hilal will be on Star Sports Network. The match will start at 9:30 p.m IST on Thursday.

Advertisement

Also Read: Fans fuel the GOAT debate after Ronaldo's AFC CL goal for Al-Nassr

How to watch the Sepahan vs Al-Hilal live streaming of AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match in India?

The live streaming of the AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match between Sepahan and Al-Hilal will be available on Disney+Hostar. The match will start at 9:30 p.m IST on Thursday.

How to watch the Sepahan vs Al-Hilal live streaming of AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match in the UK?

The AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match between Sepahan and Al-Hilal will have a live telecast on OneFootball. The match will start at 5:00 PM BST on Thursday.

Advertisement

How to watch the Sepahan vs Al-Hilal live streaming of AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match in the USA?

The AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match between Sepahan and Al-Hilal will be available on Paramount+. The match will start at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday.

Advertisement

Sepahan predicted lineup:

Niazmand; Rezaeian, Dabo, Daneshgar, Zakipour; Shekari, Ghorbani; Ahmadzadeh, Karimi, Rezaei; Asadi

Al-Hilal predicted lineup:

Bono; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al-Bulaihi, Al-Breik; Kanno, Al-Malki; Michael, Al-Hamdan, S. Al-Dawsari; Mitrovic

Advertisement