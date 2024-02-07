English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 09:41 IST

Serie A leader Inter Milan sets up Italian Super Cup final with titleholder Napoli in Saudi Arabia

Inter Milan is expecting that winning a midseason trophy will help the team win Serie A. After defeating Lazio 3-0 in the Italian Super Cup semifinals held in Saudi Arabia, the Nerazzurri are back on track.

Associated Press Television News
Inter Milan
Inter Milan players celebrate during the Italian Super Cup semi-final soccer match between Lazio and Inter Milan at Al Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Inter Milan is hoping a midseason trophy will catapult the team to the Serie A title.

The Nerazzurri are on track following a 3-0 win over Lazio in the Italian Super Cup semifinals on Friday.

Advertisement

Serie A leader Inter will face Serie A titleholder Napoli in Monday’s final.

Napoli, lying eighth in the league, beat Fiorentina 3-0 on Thursday.

Advertisement

Marcus Thuram put Inter ahead 17 minutes in at Al-Awwal Park Stadium after Federico Dimarco used a backheel flick to set up the France forward. Then Hakan Calhanoglu converted a penalty kick after the break and Davide Frattesi finished off a counterattack three minutes from time.

Inter also hit the crossbar twice in a dominating performance — first by Nicolo Barella early on and then by Lautaro Martinez after Calhanoglu's penalty.

Advertisement

The Italian Super Cup was always contested between the Serie A champion and the Italian Cup winner from the previous season but the format was changed this year to include the runners-up from those competitions — similar to the Spanish competition, which was held in the same stadium in Riyadh last week .

Napoli ran away with the Serie A title last season, finishing above Lazio, while Inter beat Fiorentina in the Italian Cup final.

Advertisement

Inter also beat Lazio 2-0 in the league last month in Rome, and won at Napoli 3-0.

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 09:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

14 minutes ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

16 minutes ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Gigantic update on The Rock vs Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  2. Gangs Of Godavari Delayed Further, Vishwak's Gaami To Release In March

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  3. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News23 minutes ago

  4. Jabalpur: Doctor Shoots Nurse on Suspicion of Affair With Another Man

    India News29 minutes ago

  5. Kashmir's viral twins showcase their reporting skills | EXCLUSIVE

    Videos32 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement