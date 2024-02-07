Updated January 20th, 2024 at 09:41 IST
Serie A leader Inter Milan sets up Italian Super Cup final with titleholder Napoli in Saudi Arabia
Inter Milan is expecting that winning a midseason trophy will help the team win Serie A. After defeating Lazio 3-0 in the Italian Super Cup semifinals held in Saudi Arabia, the Nerazzurri are back on track.
The Nerazzurri are on track following a 3-0 win over Lazio in the Italian Super Cup semifinals on Friday.
The Nerazzurri are on track following a 3-0 win over Lazio in the Italian Super Cup semifinals on Friday.
Serie A leader Inter will face Serie A titleholder Napoli in Monday’s final.
Napoli, lying eighth in the league, beat Fiorentina 3-0 on Thursday.
Marcus Thuram put Inter ahead 17 minutes in at Al-Awwal Park Stadium after Federico Dimarco used a backheel flick to set up the France forward. Then Hakan Calhanoglu converted a penalty kick after the break and Davide Frattesi finished off a counterattack three minutes from time.
Inter also hit the crossbar twice in a dominating performance — first by Nicolo Barella early on and then by Lautaro Martinez after Calhanoglu's penalty.
The Italian Super Cup was always contested between the Serie A champion and the Italian Cup winner from the previous season but the format was changed this year to include the runners-up from those competitions — similar to the Spanish competition, which was held in the same stadium in Riyadh last week .
Napoli ran away with the Serie A title last season, finishing above Lazio, while Inter beat Fiorentina in the Italian Cup final.
Inter also beat Lazio 2-0 in the league last month in Rome, and won at Napoli 3-0.
