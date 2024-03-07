×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 20:13 IST

Services edge Mizoram to reach Santosh Trophy final

The dominance of Services was evident from the start as they controlled the tempo with authority, though the Mizoram's defence managed to hold firm.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Services in Santosh Trophy
Services in Santosh Trophy | Image:AIFF
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Six-time champions Services advanced to the final of the 77th NFC for the Santosh Trophy today, on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the Golden Jubilee Stadium. 

Reduced to 10 men in the 88th minute, Services ended Mizoram’s fine run in the tournament with a 2-1 victory in the day's first semi-final, courtesy goals from Rahul Ramakrishnan (21’) and Bikash Thapa (83’). Malsawmfela (90+3’) scored the only goal for Mizoram. This is the 12th time Services have made the final of the Santosh Trophy.

Advertisement

Later in the day, Manipur will take on Goa in the second semi-final.

The dominance of Services was evident from the start as they controlled the tempo with authority, though the Mizoram's defence managed to hold firm. Services displayed their intent as early as in the 6th minute with Vijay's dynamic run down the right wing. He was all set to get the first shot on target but was denied by a resolute Mizoram defence. 

Advertisement

In the 8th minute, Samir Murmu's attempt to break the deadlock sailed high over the bar. However, both teams struggled to find their rhythm in the midfield, lacking the final touch in the attacking third.

It was Services, who eventually found the breakthrough in the 21st minute. Capitalising on a cross from the left, Rahul calmly slotted the ball into the top corner with a clinical left-footer.

Advertisement

Mizoram posed a real threat for the first time in the 24th minute when Malsawmtluanga's free-kick narrowly missed the target. Services goalkeeper Sayad Bin Abdul Kadir judged the ball well, making a slight jump to his right to gather it cleanly.

Services continued to dominate and came close to doubling their lead in the 28th minute through a well-worked move on the right flank. However, Vijay failed to keep his shot down. Services, undoubtedly, were the superior side in the first 45 minutes. With solid defence and effective ball distribution, they kept Mizoram at bay for much of the first 45 minutes.

Advertisement

Services continued to harass the Mizoram defence with Vijay and Murmu at the helm. In the 65th minute, Murmu's shot from inside the box stretched Mizoram goalkeeper Lalmuanawma fully, but it couldn’t fetch a goal.

In the 83rd minute, Services doubled their lead. Substitute Bikash Thapa won the ball inside the box and then calmly slotted it into an empty net after Muanawma rushed out to leave the area open.

Advertisement

Before the start of the injury time, tension flared up between Services defender Zothanpuia and Mizoram forward Malsawmfela, resulting in the former receiving a straight red card, while Malsawmfela was cautioned with a yellow card. Malsawmfela, however, demonstrated a moment of exceptional skills by converting a free-kick from the edge of the box with a remarkable shot thus salvaging some amount of pride for his team.

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 20:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

an hour ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

a day ago
England Players

England players dive

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

a day ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

a day ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

a day ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

a day ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

a day ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bengaluru’s Growing Water Scarcity Hits Businesses

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. Bharat Will Become World's Largest Economy In This Decade: PM Modi

    Republic Summit14 minutes ago

  3. The biggest fight of the 21st century: Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson confirmed

    Sports 22 minutes ago

  4. Sanjiv Goenka reveals inside story of how LSG doubled value in 2 years

    Sports 24 minutes ago

  5. Bajaj Allianz launches Gen AI bot for simplifying insurance

    Tech 30 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo