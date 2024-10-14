sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:11 IST, October 14th 2024

Soccer player unions and leagues in Europe go to Brussels with latest legal challenge against FIFA

In a busy soccer season when players have talked of going on strike, their union has teamed up with domestic leagues to go to the European Union with a formal complaint against FIFA.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Gianni Infantino
Gianni Infantino appears during the Global Citizen Festival on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at Central Park in New York | Image: AP
18:11 IST, October 14th 2024