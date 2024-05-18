Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gestures in the stands during the Sky Bet Championship play-off, semi-final, second leg match between West Bromwich Albion and Southampton at St Mary's Stadium | Image: AP

Southampton will face Leeds United for a spot in next year’s English Premier League after beating West Brom 3-1 in the second leg of their Championship playoff on Friday.

Southampton and Leeds will meet at Wembley on May 26 to decide who joins the already promoted Leicester City and Ipswich Town in the top flight.

The Saints progress 3-1 on aggregate after a goalless first-leg at the Hawthorns last Sunday.

The matchup is fitting given that Leeds finished third and Southampton fourth in the Championship. Leeds eliminated Norwich on Thursday to guarantee its place in the decider.

Watched by British Prime Minister and Saints fan Rishi Sunak, Southampton spent the first half on the attack and the visitor did well to soak up the pressure.

Four minutes into the second period came the breakthrough when Will Smallbone cracked a volley past Alex Palmer.

Prolific striker Adam Armstrong got his reward 12 minutes from time when he squeezed a low drive through the legs of a defender and into the far corner of the net. He got his second and Southampton’s third from the penalty spot with five minutes remaining to confirm the Saints superiority.

Cédric Kipré got a late consolation for West Brom.