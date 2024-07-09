sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:41 IST, July 9th 2024

Southgate says England ready to peak at Euro 2024 after being weighed down by pressure so far

England coach Gareth Southgate is expecting his players to peak in the final stages of the European Championship after blaming their sluggish performances so far on increased expectations from the nation.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Gareth Southgate
Gareth Southgate | Image: AP
