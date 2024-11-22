Published 20:18 IST, November 22nd 2024
Spain Drawn Against Netherlands In Nations League Quarter-Finals, France Paired With Croatia
European champion Spain was drawn against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the Nations League on Friday, while France was paired with Croatia in a rematch of the 2018 World Cup final. Italy will face Germany and Portugal will play Denmark.
Spain drawn against the Netherlands in Nations League quarterfinals. France paired with Croatia | Image: AP
