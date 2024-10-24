Published 21:33 IST, October 24th 2024
Spanish league working with FIFA to take FC Barcelona-Atletico Madrid game to Miami
The Spanish league is trying to get approval to play a match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Miami in December. The league said its partner in the U.S., Relevent Sports, is working with FIFA to make sure the league is cleared to host the match outside of Spain.
Raphinha celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium | Image: AP Photo
