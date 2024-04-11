×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 10:39 IST

Spanish midfielder Rodri says he needs a rest amid Man City's grueling pursuit of another treble

After City's 3-3 draw against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday, Rodri, the Spain midfielder who has won all 66 of his previous games for club and country in a streak spanning more than a year, stated that he needed a vacation.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Rodrigo
Jude Bellingham fights for the ball with Rodrigo during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Manchester City's relentless schedule in pursuit of a second straight treble of major trophies is taking its toll on the team's most important player.

Rodri, the Spain midfielder who has not lost any of his last 66 games for club and country in a run stretching back more than a year, said after City's 3-3 draw at Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday that he needs a break.

Advertisement

“Every one of us can do better, even myself, but we need to rest to be honest," Rodri told reporters after the first-leg match in the Santiago Bernabeu. “I do. I do need a rest.”

That rest could come at home to Luton in the Premier League on Saturday, which City will enter in third place and trailing Arsenal and Liverpool by one point. The second leg against Madrid is four days later, with City set to be playing two games a week for the rest of the season.

Advertisement

City has lost three games in the league this season — against Wolverhampton, Arsenal and Aston Villa — and all of them came while Rodri was suspended. City's loss at Newcastle in the third round of the English League also came when Rodri was banned.

However, Rodri was given a rest for City's last game against Luton, in the FA Cup in February, and the team won 6-2 at Kenilworth Road.

Advertisement

“Let’s see ... how we live the situation. Sometimes it is what it is,” Rodri said. "It (a rest) is something we are planning, yes.”

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 10:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

World Parkinson's Day

World Parkinson's Day

3 minutes ago
Bank of England rate cuts

Bank of England rate cuts

7 minutes ago
Malook Nagar

Malook Nagar Quits BSP

10 minutes ago
BMC

Delhi Weather

11 minutes ago
Kyrie Irving celebrating with his Dallas Mavericks victory

NBA: Mavs beat Heat

11 minutes ago
S Korea Prime Minister Han Duck-soo

South Korea Elections

12 minutes ago
Maidaan

Maidaan Review

13 minutes ago
Maidaan

Maidaan Controversy

14 minutes ago
Representative

Airline slot flexibility

18 minutes ago
Simona Halep

Halep was nervous

20 minutes ago
Stock market

Asian markets retreat

22 minutes ago
Rodrigo

Rodri say he needs a rest

23 minutes ago
accident

Haryana Accident

28 minutes ago
Antoine Griezmann

Atletico beats Dortmund

30 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

Lok Sabha LIVE

32 minutes ago
Texas high-speed rail

Japanese bullet trains

33 minutes ago
Raphinha

Barcelona beats PSG 3-2

34 minutes ago
'I Will Not be Intimidated': Union Minister V Muraleedharan Alleges Threat by CPI(M) 'Goons'

V Muraleedharan-CPIM

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ’God-Gifted’: PM Modi Gets Candid on What Makes Him a Charismatic Leader

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  2. Pineapple Seller's Spiky Hair Goes Viral - "He Loves His Job So Much"

    World11 hours ago

  3. 1979 Newspaper Ad Celebrating Indian Travellers Abroad Goes Viral

    India News12 hours ago

  4. ‘Son Caught in Rape’: Railway Clerk From Kalyan Conned Over Fake Call

    India News12 hours ago

  5. PM Refutes Allegations of Discrimination Against Religious Minorities

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo