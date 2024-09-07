Published 12:54 IST, September 7th 2024
Speculation Mounts: Reports Arise on Erik ten Hag's Future at Manchester United, Amid Sacking Rumors
Fresh reports emerge on the uncertain future of Manchester United's manager Erik ten Hag, adding to speculation about a potential sacking.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Erik ten Hag gives instructions during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at the Old Trafford Stadium | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
12:54 IST, September 7th 2024