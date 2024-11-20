sb.scorecardresearch
Published 09:53 IST, November 20th 2024

Spirit owner Kang pledges $30 million to US Soccer for women's and girl's programs

Washington Spirit owner Michele Kang has pledged $30 million to U.S. Soccer over the next five years for programs aimed at women and girls.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
USWNT
Players from the United States celebrate after Sophia Smith scored their side's first goal, during the women's Group B soccer match between the United States and Germany at the Velodrome stadium | Image: AP
