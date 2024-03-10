×

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 21:05 IST

I-League: Sreenidi Deccan beat Delhi FC 1-0, retain second spot in standings

The win helped the Deccan Warriors collect all three points and kept them in second place in the I-League standings, five behind leaders Mohammedan SC.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi FC
Delhi FC | Image:AIFF
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Lalromawia's first half strike helped Sreenidi Deccan FC defeat Delhi Football Club by a narrow 1-0 margin in the I-league here on Sunday.

Head Coach Carlos Vaz Pinto made three changes to the side that lost to Real Kashmir in the previous match, bringing in Mayakkannan, Brandon Vanlalremdika and Arijit Bagui in place of Sajid Dhot, Lalnuntluanga and Kean Lewis. Delhi FC controlled possession in the early stages but it was Sreenidi Deccan who broke the deadlock as winger Rilwan Hassan continued his rich vein of form to supply another assist. This time to Lalromawia who headed in from close range at the back post in the 22nd minute.

Thereafter, it was all Delhi FC but they failed to create any chances of note. The closest they came was five minutes before half-time as Serenade Deccan goalkeeper Albino Gomes failed to deal with a corner but defender Pawan Kumar bailed him out with a clearance.

The second half also played out in a similar vein as a scrappy midfield battle and an even worse pitch contributed to a game starved of quality.

Delhi FC saw more of the ball but Sreenidi Deccan kept them in check and threatened on counter attacks. 

Published March 10th, 2024 at 21:05 IST

