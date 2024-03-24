×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 20:09 IST

Sreenidi Deccan FC's title hopes dim further with draw against Churchill Brothers FC

Despite dominating for a majority of the game, the hosts let two points slip away in a major setback to their chances of extending the I-League title race.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
sreenidi deccan win in I League
Sreenidi Deccan | Image:X@ILeague_aiff
  • 2 min read
Sreenidi Deccan FC let a two-goal lead slip away to end up with a disappointing 2-2 draw against Churchill Brothers FC in the I-League here on Sunday.

Despite dominating for a majority of the game, the hosts let two points slip away in a major setback to their chances of extending the I-League title race.

Wiliam Alvez de Oliviera (4') and Lalromawia (39') scored for Sreenidi Deccan, while Churchill Brothers found the net through Stendly Fernandes (83') and Lamgoulen Semkholun (89').

With three games left, Sreenidi Deccan are eight points behind leaders Mohammedan Sporting and will have to win their remaining fixtures to keep the hopes of winning the title alive.

They no longer have control over their destiny since Mohammedan Sporting need just five points from their remaining three fixtures to walk away with the champions' tag.

The hosts knew that any chance they had at extending the title race hinged on their ability to keep gaining ground when Mohammedan Sporting lost some.

A fast start was necessary and they jumped at Churchill without any restraint in the opening minutes. With barely four minutes on the clock, De Oliviera gave them the lead with an immaculate finish.

The Brazilian picked up Lalromawia's cross with a brilliant first touch and then blasted his shot into the bottom corner.

Churchill were stunned but not out. They slowly grew into the game even if Sreenidi mostly kept them at bay and Nischal Chandan saw his header bounce off the post in the first quarter.

Sreenidi recognised this threat and knew that it would take more than a goal to ensure the points.

It arrived in the 39th minute, Lalromawia heading in an immaculate Rilwan Hassan swinger to double the lead. The winger's header was straight at Subashish Roy Chowdhury, but the goalkeeper barely had time to react from such close range and despite a save, the ball rolled over the line.

Sreenidi Deccan did just enough through the course of the second half to keep Churchill Brothers at bay, never really extending themselves but not letting their levels drop either. 

Published March 24th, 2024 at 20:09 IST

