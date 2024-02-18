Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 27th, 2021 at 06:49 IST

Stimac names 23 players for SAFF Championship, Udanta returns

Stimac names 23 players for SAFF Championship, Udanta returns

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac on Sunday named a 23-member squad for the upcoming SAFF Championship in the Maldives with Bengaluru FC winger Udanta Singh returning to the side.

Udanta, who missed the two international friendly matches against Nepal earlier this month, made the cut for the October 1-16 regional tournament.

Advertisement

Chennaiyin FC's Vishal Kaith figured among the three goalkeepers while Amrinder Singh was replaced by Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Dheeraj was not named in the original squad of 23 but he was later included in place of Amrinder.

Advertisement

"#BlueTigers goalkeeper Amrinder Singh has been replaced by Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem in the Indian National Team squad that is to travel to the Maldives for the SAFF Championship on Tuesday," the official Twitter handle of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said hours after it announced the squad.

Defender Akash Mishra, midfielders Bipin Singh and Pronay Halder were the other players left out of the 25-member team that went to Kathmandu for the two international friendlies.

Advertisement

The players and the support staff will assemble in Bengaluru on Monday and fly out to the Maldives the next day. Stimac, and other members of the technical staff, will join the squad directly in Maldives on the same day.

Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and hosts Maldives are the other teams in the championship. Each team plays each other once with the top two teams qualifying for the final.

Advertisement

"We are all looking forward to the SAFF Championship as the leading football country in this part of Asia," Stimac said.

"These 4-5 games are extremely crucial for us as we won’t have any other chance of getting together before the start of 3rd round AFC Asian Cup qualifiers next season. So these matches should help us to improve a few points in our game." The Blue Tigers have won the SAFF Championship (formerly SAARC Cup) seven times -- 1993 in Lahore, 1997 in Kathmandu, 1999 in Margao, 2005 in Karachi, 2009 (U23 squad) in Dhaka, 2011 in New Delhi), 2015-16 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Advertisement

India begin their campaign against Bangladesh on October 4.

India's fixtures in the group stage: October 4: India vs Bangladesh (4.30pm IST).

Advertisement

October 7: India vs Sri Lanka (4.30pm IST).

October 10: India vs Nepal (8.30pm IST).

Advertisement

October 13: India vs Maldives (8.30pm IST).

The Squad: Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Vishal Kaith.

Advertisement

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Seriton Fernandes, Chinglensana Singh, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose, Mandar Rao Dessai.

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Lalengmawia, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Glan Martins, Suresh Singh, Liston Colaco, Yasir Mohammad.

Advertisement

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri, Farukh Choudhary. PTI PDS AH PDS BS BS

Advertisement

Published September 27th, 2021 at 06:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

14 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

14 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

14 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

14 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

14 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

15 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

18 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

20 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

20 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

20 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

20 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

20 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

20 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

20 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

21 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

21 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

21 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Prioritise Your Eye Health With These Steps

    Lifestyle Health14 minutes ago

  2. Bengal BJP Chief Injured After Clash With Cops En Route Sandeshkhali

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. Taylor Swift's 16-year-old Fan Killed En Route Australia Concert

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  4. IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4 Live: England enters to bat, to chase 557 runs

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  5. Karnataka Drought Situation Worsens: Groundwater Level Collapses

    India News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo