Published 14:50 IST, October 28th 2024
Substitute Kenan Yıldız's late double helps Juventus draw 4-4 at Inter in Derby d'Italia
Teenager Kenan Yıldız came off the bench to help Juventus salvage a 4-4 draw at Inter Milan in a highly entertaining Derby d’Italia on Sunday.Yıldız was brought on in the 61st minute with the score at 4-2 and Inter seemingly headed for an important victory before the 19-year-old's late double.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Juventus head coach Thiago Motta shouts at the sideline during the Serie A soccer match against Roma at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy | Image: AP
