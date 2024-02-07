Sunil Chhetri: FIFA responds to fan saying India captain is 'Asia's greatest ever footballer'

Advertisement

Sunil Chhetri is undisputedly the biggest ever football icon in India. Through his consistent performance over the last decade, the leader of the Indian Tigers has persuaded millions of youngsters to drive towards the game of football. Endorsing over 8 million followers across various social media mediums, Sunil Chhetri's popularity is beginning to take an unparalleled turn, so much so that fans have started to appeal to the governing body of the game FIFA to pronounce Chhetri as the best footballer in Asia.

3 things you need to know

Sunil Chhetri has so far scored 93 goals for India

Chhetri is third highest active goal-scorer at the international front after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

At 39, Chhetri is still going strong for India

Also Read | Brighton lacks scoring spark in 0-0 draw vs Wolves

Advertisement

FIFA's response to a fan saying Sunil Chhetri is the 'Greatest footballer in Asia'

After scoring over 200 professional goals at the club and country level, the world of football needs no introduction to who Sunil Chhetri is. Inspired by his exceptional show for India, a fan called Chhetri as not just India's but the best of the entire continent of Asia. Noting the fan's post, FIFA reacted and posted a photo of the Indian national football team captain.

Advertisement

Whether the official body has paid its respect towards the Indian captain or if they hint at something else, is anybody's guess at the moment. What do you think?

Advertisement

Also Read | Gigi Riva, all-time leading scorer for Italy men’s national team, dies

Team India's abysmal show in AFC Asian Cup 2023

Team India lost all of its Group B matches in the AFC Asian Cup. Igor Stimac's men lost to Australia 2-1, in its opening fixture, then went down to Uzbekistan in its second match, and then in the do-or-die game could not produce a clutch performance and lost the game to Syria 1-0.