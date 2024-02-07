English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 19:26 IST

Sunil Chhetri: FIFA responds to fan saying India captain is 'Asia's greatest ever footballer'

FIFA has responded to a fan, who hailed Sunil Chhetri as "Asia's greatest ever footballer." Know what the football body posted about Indian captain

Prateek Arya
Sunil Chhetri
Sunil Chhetri | Image:Fifa/X/AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sunil Chhetri is undisputedly the biggest ever football icon in India. Through his consistent performance over the last decade, the leader of the Indian Tigers has persuaded millions of youngsters to drive towards the game of football. Endorsing over 8 million followers across various social media mediums, Sunil Chhetri's popularity is beginning to take an unparalleled turn, so much so that fans have started to appeal to the governing body of the game FIFA to pronounce Chhetri as the best footballer in Asia.

3 things you need to know

  • Sunil Chhetri has so far scored 93 goals for India
  • Chhetri is third highest active goal-scorer at the international front after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi
  • At 39, Chhetri is still going strong for India

Also Read | Brighton lacks scoring spark in 0-0 draw vs Wolves

Advertisement

FIFA's response to a fan saying Sunil Chhetri is the 'Greatest footballer in Asia'

After scoring over 200 professional goals at the club and country level, the world of football needs no introduction to who Sunil Chhetri is. Inspired by his exceptional show for India, a fan called Chhetri as not just India's but the best of the entire continent of Asia. Noting the fan's post, FIFA reacted and posted a photo of the Indian national football team captain.

Advertisement

Whether the official body has paid its respect towards the Indian captain or if they hint at something else, is anybody's guess at the moment. What do you think?

Advertisement

Also Read | Gigi Riva, all-time leading scorer for Italy men’s national team, dies

Team India's abysmal show in AFC Asian Cup 2023

Team India lost all of its Group B matches in the AFC Asian Cup. Igor Stimac's men lost to Australia 2-1, in its opening fixture, then went down to Uzbekistan in its second match, and then in the do-or-die game could not produce a clutch performance and lost the game to Syria 1-0.

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 19:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Abraham Ozler Director Midhun Manuel Completes A Decade In Film Industry

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  2. Gen Z financial trends

    Business News11 minutes ago

  3. Sunrisers reach second consecutive SA20 final

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. 'IN WHAT CAPACITY...': Ponting's BIG update on Rishabh Pant's IPL return

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  5. ED Releases WhatsApp Chats of Hemant in Court, Info on Scam Accessed

    Politics News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement