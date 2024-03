Advertisement

The second leg of the FIFA World Cup Qualifier between Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan takes place at the Central Tajikistan Stadium in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Saudi Arabia defeated Tajikistan 1-0 in their first meeting. Tajistan have a one win, one draw and one loss in their AFC World Cup qualification campaign so far. On the other hand, Saudi Arabia has been unstoppable so far as they are unbeaten in the FIFA WC qualification campaign.

Here's how you can watch Tajikistan vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Streaming and Tajikistan vs Saudi Arabia LIVE telecast:-

When is the Tajikistan vs Saudi Arabia AFC World Cup qualifier match?

The Tajikistan vs Saudi Arabia match will take place on Tuesday, March 26 at 7:45pm AEDT (2:15 PM IST)

Where is the Tajikistan vs Saudi Arabia AFC World Cup qualifier match taking place?

The Tajikistan vs Saudi Arabia match will take place at the Central Tajikistan Stadium in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

How to watch the Tajikistan vs Saudi Arabia live telecast in Tajikistan?

The Tajikistan vs Saudi Arabia live telecast will be available on Varzish Sport.

How to watch Tajikistan vs Saudi Arabia LIVE streaming in SSC?

The Tajikistan vs Saudi Arabia live streaming will be available on 10Play or Paramount+.

How to watch Tajikistan vs Saudi Arabia LIVE streaming in India?

The Tajikistan vs Saudi Arabia live streaming will be available on SSC.

How to watch Tajikistan vs Saudi Arabia LIVE streaming in the Americas?

The Tajikistan vs Saudi Arabia live streaming will be available on Bet 365 in both English and Spanish.

Tajikistan vs Saudi Arabia Predicted XI:-

Tajikistan: Yatimov; Safarov, Dzhuraboev, Hanonov, Nazarov, Kamolov, Panjshanbe, Umarbaev, Mabatshoev, Dzhalilov, Samiev

Saudi Arabia: Owais; Slaluli, Al-Bulayhi, Ali, Lajami, Abdulhamid, Kanno, Dawsari, Al-Dawsari, Al-Shehri, Ghareeb