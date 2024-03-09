×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 12:44 IST

Teenager Lamine Yamal scores for Barcelona to beat Mallorca in La Liga

Teenager Lamine Yamal has curled in a second-half goal to grab Barcelona a 1-0 win over Mallorca at home in the Spanish league.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Lamine Yamal
Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Mallorca at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
Teenager Lamine Yamal curled in a second-half goal to grab Barcelona a 1-0 win over Mallorca at home on Friday, lifting the defending Spanish league champions into second place.

Yamal’s exquisite shot from just inside the corner of the area for the 73rd-minute goal salvaged an otherwise lackluster Barcelona from a second straight draw.

It was the 16-year-old Yamal’s sixth goal across all competitions in his first full season with Barcelona. He's set several milestones for his young age, such as the youngest player to debut and to score in the Spanish league, to score for Spain, and to start in the Champions League.

Barcelona moved two points ahead of Girona before it hosts Osasuna on Saturday. Leader Real Madrid is five points clear of Barcelona before hosting Celta Vigo on Sunday.

The other standout player for Barcelona was 17-year-old center back Pau Curbasí, who excelled again with his defending and passing.

Mallorca goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic kept the game close. He saved a penalty taken by Ilkay Gundogan in the first half after Raphinha was fouled in the area by José Copete. Rajkovic also got just enough of a touch of a Yamal shot to push it onto his bar early in the second half.

Raphinha would eventually need to be substituted in the first half, apparently for the knock to his leg by Copete that was penalized.

Barcelona was without first-choice midfielders Pedri González and Frenkie de Jong after they were injured in the previous round’s scoreless draw at Athletic Bilbao.

Coach Xavi Hernández kept Robert Lewadowski on the bench until the final half hour, resting him before Tuesday’s Champions League match against Napoli to see which advances to the quarterfinals. Their first game in Italy ended 1-1.

Mallorca, which will play Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey final next month, was left in 15th place.

Published March 9th, 2024 at 12:44 IST

