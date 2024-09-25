sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Coldplay Fever | India-China Ties | US Elections | Israel- Hezbollah Conflict | Middle-East Tensions | J&K Assembly Polls | Tirupati Laddus Row |

Published 06:08 IST, September 25th 2024

Ten Hag worried about 'almost unavoidable' risk to players in congested schedule

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has warned of more injuries to top soccer players because of a growing number of games on their schedule.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag gives instructions during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at the Old Trafford Stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

06:08 IST, September 25th 2024