Updated February 18th, 2024 at 09:48 IST

Tennis balls disrupt Bundesliga as Bayer Leverkusen moves 8 points clear at top

The Bundesliga has been inundated by tennis balls. Fans were furious with the German football league for its contentious proposal to sell a portion of the Bundesliga's revenue from media rights to an outside investor, and none of the matches on Saturday were spared.

Associated Press Television News
PreZero Arena
Tennis balls lie on the pitch after fans threw them to protest against the German Soccer Federation, during the Bundesliga soccer match | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Tennis balls rained on the Bundesliga on Saturday as Bayer Leverkusen consolidated top spot by beating Heidenheim 2-1.

Jeremie Frimpong and Amine Adli scored for Xabi Alonso’s team to move eight points clear of Bayern Munich before the defending champion’s match at Bochum on Sunday.

But none of Saturday’s games escaped fans’ wrath with the German soccer league for its controversial plan to sell a stake in the Bundesliga’s media rights income to an outside investor.

Supporters threw tennis balls onto the field across four of the afternoon’s five games, forcing interruptions and delays. The first half of Stuttgart’s game at Darmstadt took 70 minutes to complete instead of the usual 45 plus stoppage time.

In Heidenheim, both sets of fans used whistles to drown out the referee’s whistle on the field, while displaying giant banners decrying the soccer league’s planned new investor deal.

In the second division earlier, two remote-controlled vehicles carrying smoke bombs caused a brief delay to Hamburger SV’s game at Rostock, which was delayed again later when tennis balls were thrown on the field.

The protests follow similar actions during Friday's match and continue the disruptions that also plagued last weekend's games.

Published February 18th, 2024 at 09:48 IST

