Updated March 26th, 2024 at 17:09 IST

Thailand vs South Korea Live Streaming: How to watch FIFA WC qualifier in India, Korea, & Thailand?

Ahead of the start of the Thailand vs South Korea FIFA World Cup qualifier game, get hold of the live streaming details of the match.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Son Heung-min
Son Heung-min of South Korea | Image:AP
  • 2 min read
Thailand will take on South Korea in the Group C encounter of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. South Korea is currently leading the group with 7 points, and right behind them is Thailand. Thus, with both teams firmly presenting their authority, an intriguing contest could be expected.

Ahead of the start of the match, let's get hold of the details regarding how to watch the match live.

When is the Thailand vs South Korea AFC World Cup qualifier match?

The Thailand vs South Korea match will take place on Tuesday, March 26 at 6 pm IST.

Where is the Thailand vs South Korea AFC World Cup qualifier match taking place?

The India vs Afghanistan match will take place at the Rajamangala Stadium in Thailand.

How to watch the Thailand vs South Korea live telecast in India?

The Thailand vs South Korea match will not live telecast or live stream in India.

How to watch Thailand vs South Korea live streaming in South Korea?

Fans in South Korea can watch the Thailand vs South Korea FIFA World Cup qualifier live streaming on Coupang PlayTV Chosun.

How to watch Thailand vs South Korea live streaming in Thailand?

Fans in Thailand can watch the Thailand vs South Korea FIFA World Cup qualifier live streaming on True IDThairath TV.

Thailand vs South Korea Probable starting XIs

Thailand: Khammai; Mickelson, Thongsong, Hemviboon, Bunmathan; Vongkorn, Chamratsamee, Pomphan, Sarachart; Jaided, Songkrasin

South Korea: Jo; Seol, Kim, Kim, Kim; Paik, Hwang, Lee; Jeong, Son, Joo

Published March 26th, 2024 at 17:09 IST

