Mikel Arteta has denied the rumours of a possible Arsenal exit, claiming he was angered by the reports. Reports emerged on Sunday in Spain stating that Arteta was looking to move from the Gunners at the end of the season and had told his team about it.

3 things you need to know

Last week, Jurgen Klopp announced he will vacate Liverpool's managerial position at the end of the season

XAVI took the Klopp route and announced that he would leave Barcelona at the end of the season

Rumours were rife about Mikel Arteta following the same path

Mikel Arteta rubbishes rumours of quitting Arsenal

Many Spanish media sites speculated that the former player might take over at Barcelona after Xavi revealed his decision to leave at the end of the current season. However, Arteta has now strongly denied the reports and stated that he was very upset with the news.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Arsenal's trip to Nottingham Forest, the Gunners' manager dismissed the reports as false and unfounded. Arteta expressed his incredulity upon seeing those stories, claiming they had no sources.

"No. That's totally fake news. I don't know where it is coming from, it's totally untrue and I'm very upset about it," said Arteta, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"I could not believe it. It has no sources. You have to be cautious when you write things in the way it was yesterday."

Arteta went on to reiterate his commitment to Arsenal, saying that he believes he is in the right place and is looking forward to the journey with the club. The Spanish tactician also stated that he would negotiate his contract with the club at the appropriate time.

"I'm in the right place and I feel good about it. I'm embracing a journey with this club and there's a long way still to go. I have a strong relationship with the board."

"Things come in a natural way. When the time is right we will have those [contract] discussions and find the best way to deal with it. I'm cautious when I talk publicly about my personal things. I don't think anyone deserves to hear that in news like that. I have always been straight and said the opposite. I'm so happy where I am now," said Arteta.