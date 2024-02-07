Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 22:34 IST

'That's totally fake news': Mikel Arteta puts Arsenal exit rumours to rest

Mikel Arteta did not follow the Jurgen Klopp and XAVI path. The Arsenal head coach rubbishes rumours of exiting the club at the end of the season.

Prateek Arya
Mikel Arteta for Arsenal
Mikel Arteta for Arsenal | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mikel Arteta has denied the rumours of a possible Arsenal exit, claiming he was angered by the reports. Reports emerged on Sunday in Spain stating that Arteta was looking to move from the Gunners at the end of the season and had told his team about it.

3 things you need to know

  • Last week, Jurgen Klopp announced he will vacate Liverpool's managerial position at the end of the season
  • XAVI took the Klopp route and announced that he would leave Barcelona at the end of the season
  • Rumours were rife about Mikel Arteta following the same path

Also Read | India squad for SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship announced

Advertisement

Mikel Arteta rubbishes rumours of quitting Arsenal        

Many Spanish media sites speculated that the former player might take over at Barcelona after Xavi revealed his decision to leave at the end of the current season. However, Arteta has now strongly denied the reports and stated that he was very upset with the news.

Advertisement

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Arsenal's trip to Nottingham Forest, the Gunners' manager dismissed the reports as false and unfounded. Arteta expressed his incredulity upon seeing those stories, claiming they had no sources.

"No. That's totally fake news. I don't know where it is coming from, it's totally untrue and I'm very upset about it," said Arteta, as quoted by Sky Sports.
"I could not believe it. It has no sources. You have to be cautious when you write things in the way it was yesterday."

Advertisement

Arteta went on to reiterate his commitment to Arsenal, saying that he believes he is in the right place and is looking forward to the journey with the club. The Spanish tactician also stated that he would negotiate his contract with the club at the appropriate time.

"I'm in the right place and I feel good about it. I'm embracing a journey with this club and there's a long way still to go. I have a strong relationship with the board."

Advertisement

"Things come in a natural way. When the time is right we will have those [contract] discussions and find the best way to deal with it. I'm cautious when I talk publicly about my personal things. I don't think anyone deserves to hear that in news like that. I have always been straight and said the opposite. I'm so happy where I am now," said Arteta.

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 22:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hamilton's ex-teammate breaks silence on sensational Ferrari move

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. Not Samantha Ruth Prabhu, THIS Actress Joins Star Cast Of RC16

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  3. 23-Year-Old Indian Origin Student Killed in US

    World11 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: Siddaramaiah, 135 Karnataka Cong MLAs Protest in Delhi

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami Live Streaming: Will Lionel Messi play?

    Sports 16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement