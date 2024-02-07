Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 08:38 IST

'The decision is made...'- Xavi announce his departure as Barcelona's coach at the end of the season

Xavi Hernandez, FC Barcelona's coach, revealed his decision to depart at the end of the season following the team's 5-3 loss to Villarreal.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Xavi Hernandez
Xavi Hernandez | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
In Saturday’s La Liga match, Villarreal secured a thrilling 5-3 victory over Barcelona. İlkay Gündoğan, Pedri, and an own goal from Eric Bailly contributed to the Barcelona's scoreline. However, Villarreal's Gerard Moreno, Ilias Akhomach, Gonçalo Guedes, and two late goals secured their win. The match showcased intense competition and remarkable performances from both teams.  

3 things you need to know 

  • Villarreal beat Barcelona 5-3 
  • Barcelona is 3rd on the La Liga table 
  • Villarreal is 14th on the La Liga table 

Xavi will leave FC Barcelona at the end of the season 

Xavi Hernandez, the head coach of FC Barcelona, has made a big statement about his planned June 30 exit from the team. Following their recent 5-3 loss to Villarreal on Saturday, January 27, they have made this declaration.

Not only does the loss to Villarreal compound Barcelona's problems, but it also puts them behind Real Madrid by 10 points in the La Liga standings. They now trail Girona by eight points as well. The burden placed on the famed midfielder-turned-coach has increased due to the team's poor results during the season.

Xavi notified Sporting Vice President Rafa Yuest, Club President Joan Laporta, and Director of Football Deco of his intention to resign as the first-team coach at the end of the season, according to an official statement made public on Barcelona's website. At a news conference, Xavi told the reporters that he had made this choice a few days prior and that he thought now was the right time to announce it. Xavi said: 

“I had taken days ago but today was the moment to announce it,”

Xavi does not intend to be a problem at the club

Xavi made it clear that his goal is to contribute to the team's solution, not to become a burden for the organisation. He stated that he thought his resignation would help ease some of the tension surrounding the team and give the management a chance to address and enhance the dynamic that currently exists among the squad. The club legend added: 

"I don't want to be a problem. I want to be a solution for Barça as I was two years ago," said Xavi.

"It takes the tension out of the situation and gives the dressing room, the staff and the club a bit of room to change the dynamic," said Xavi.

"In these four months I will give everything. I'll try to give my all to try and win the league. I still think we can do it," 

"The decision is made and it can't be changed," 

After Xavi joined Barcelona as manager in November 2021, he guided the team to victory in La Liga during the 2022–2023 season. Notwithstanding this early success, Xavi was under increasing criticism when Barcelona experienced a serious setback, most notably their 4-1 loss to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup. After the team's defeat against Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey, they faced elimination, which increased the load.

 

Published January 28th, 2024 at 08:38 IST

