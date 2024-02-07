Advertisement

Having returned to phenomenal goal-scoring ways after a steep debacle in 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo has taken the football world by storm by ending the calendar year 2023 as the highest goal-scorer. 38-year-old Ronaldo found the back of the net 54 times in 2023 and thus the ever-consistent GOAT debate that never weaned off has picked up once again. Despite amassing more than 50 goals, Ronaldo did not find a place in the top draw of most of the accolades and on the other hand, his biggest chum, Lionel Messi was recently bestowed with the FIFA Player of the Year award.

3 things you need to know

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a total of 54 goals in 2023

Ronaldo is expected to participate in EURO 2024

Ronaldo has in the past played for clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo's vehement bold claim about the state of awards

Upon witnessing Messi winning the FIFA award, a sharp reaction has come from Ronaldo. Ronaldo did not hold back from stating his heart out and made it known that, these awards are losing credibility. He did not disrespect the other prime contenders in the race but also could not shake off the opinion regarding these prizes and hinted that these awards are now given without putting consideration on statistics.

"I think that, in a way these awards are losing credibility. We have to analyse the entire season. It’s not to say that Messi didn’t deserve it, or Haaland or even Mbappe, I simply no longer believe in these awards and it’s not because I won at the globe soccer but these are facts, the numbers are there and the numbers don’t deceive. They can’t take this trophy away from me because it’s a reality, So it makes me even happier because the numbers are facts," Ronaldo said to the paper.

Ronaldo on his time in Saudi Arabia

The 5-time Balon d'Or winner currently plays for the Saudi club Al-Nassr and so far he has proven to be a standout goal-scorer in the league. His dominance in Saudi Arabia became the precedence for others to follow and in the 2023 summer transfer window many renowned names from Europe shifted their base to Saudi Pro League.

"I'm very happy, it was a good year for me as an individual and as a collective. I scored so many goals, I helped the team a lot at Al-Nassr and for the national team. I feel good, I feel happy and next year I will try to do it again," Ronaldo was quoted by Goal.com as saying.