Updated January 20th, 2024 at 09:56 IST

‘They have good chance to win the Champions League…’-Cristiano Ronaldo picks 2023/24 UCL favourites

The greatest player in UEFA Champions League history, Cristiano Ronaldo picks his favourites to win the prestigious competition this year & snubs two big teams.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo | Image:AP
On January 19, the 2023 Globe Soccer Awards took place in a grand ceremony in Dubai, celebrating the premier football talent of the year. Renowned Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo notably secured three major awards, notably the highly coveted "Maradona Award." The event also honored other players, managers, and teams who left a lasting impression on the game, captivating the football community with this splendid occasion.

3 things you need to know

  • Cristiano Ronaldo won 3 individual awards at the Globe Soccer Awards 
  • Erling Haaland finally won the Best Men’s Player of the Year award 2023
  • Ronaldo and Haaland were the best footballers from 2023  

Also Read: Salah to miss 2 games at Africa Cup with strained leg muscle

Cristiano Ronaldo names the teams that can win the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 

Three teams are Cristiano Ronaldo's top picks to win the UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich. The Al-Nassr sensation started the current campaign without taking part in Europe's top club tournament for the first time. Ronaldo, the five-time winner of the coveted trophy, is nonetheless familiar with the competition even in his absence and is also the all-time top-goalscorer of the competition.

Thinking back on his experiences, especially his four Champions League victories with Real Madrid, Ronaldo has affirmed Carlo Ancelotti's team's ability to compete for titles and shown faith in them as they recently defeated FC Barcelona in the Spanish Super Copa. Ronaldo offered his thoughts on the situation in a statement quoted by the famous football journalist Fabrizio Romano. Cristiano Ronaldo said: 

“Manchester City have good chance to win the Champions League again”. Favorites? Man City, Real Madrid, Bayern.”

Also Read: Triumphs and Honors for Cristiano Ronaldo, Haaland: Globe Soccer Awards

After spending time at Manchester United (21 goals), Real Madrid (105 goals), and Juventus (14 goals) before joining the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo became the all-time best scorer in the history of the UEFA Champions League with 140 goals. The record for most goals in a season is notably held by Ronaldo, who scored 17 goals for Real Madrid in 2013–14 and 16 more in 2015–16. His seven league top scorer honours, which he has won during his time in the UEFA Champions League are unmatched.

Published January 20th, 2024 at 09:56 IST

