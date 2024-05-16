Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo's enduring greatness is undeniable, maintaining peak performance at 39 in Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League. His unmatched goal-scoring prowess showcases unrivaled skill and dedication, solidifying his status as a football legend. Ronaldo's consistency and remarkable achievements throughout his career continue to affirm his place among the greatest of all time, further solidifying his legacy in the football world.

Cristiano Ronaldo made a huge statement about his competition with the younger generations of footballers

Cristiano Ronaldo is a prime example of how certain sportsmen appear to become better with age. Even though he is getting close to his 40s, the legendary Portuguese player—now with Al Nassr—remains a formidable rival to younger players like Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. Why does Ronaldo keep up his competitive advantage over these up-and-coming players while defying common wisdom?

Fortunately, Ronaldo himself offered some wisdom in a recent WHOOP podcast interview. He came to see that maintaining top performance is an enormous struggle, especially for someone of his calibre. Cristiano Ronaldo said:

Advertisement

“Life is a box of surprises, and it is difficult, not easy to be at this level, still push, motivate yourself and continue, score goals, and be in a state of competition with the young lions,” “They are coming and when they play against me they want to show me that they are stronger.”

Ronaldo underlined that keeping his shape at his age requires more than simply physical maintenance, including intense training and a careful diet. Equally significant is his mental toughness, which allows him to outperform what is usually thought of as an athlete's prime years. The former Real Madrid player admits that the trip has been difficult, but he views it as a positive test of his tenacity and commitment. Cristiano Ronaldo added:

Advertisement

“This is a great challenge for me, and it is a great thing, and I feel proud of that. Being at this age and still competing,” concluded the 39-year-old.

In the 2023/24 season, Cristiano Ronaldo achieved impressive stats, sporting a total of 41 goals in 42 appearances, including 33 goals in the Saudi Pro League, 6 in the AFC Champions League, and 3 in the King's Cup. Additionally, Ronaldo has provided 12 assists in all competition this season.