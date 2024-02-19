Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 09:15 IST

Thomas Tuchel's job as Bayern Munich coach safe for now despite 3 straight defeats

Even though Bayern Munich hasn't lost three straight games since May 2015, Thomas Tuchel's position as the team's coach is currently secure.

Associated Press Television News
Thomas Tuchel
Bayern's head coach Thomas Tuchel stands in the rain during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and FC Bayern Munich in Bochum | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Thomas Tuchel’s job as Bayern Munich coach is safe for the moment despite the Bavarian powerhouse losing three games straight for the first time since May 2015.

Bayern squandered a lead and lost 3-2 at Bochum in the Bundesliga on Sunday, days after a midweek 1-0 loss at Lazio in the Champions League, which came after last weekend’s 3-0 loss at Bayer Leverkusen .

The latest defeat left the 11-time defending champion eight points behind Leverkusen with 12 rounds of the league remaining.

Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said Tuchel will “of course” be in charge for Bayern’s next match against visiting Leipzig on Saturday but he didn’t rule out making a change at a later stage.

“These vows of loyalty are usually gone again after a week, so I say it in my own way. I’ve said it before, and I’ll repeat myself, it’s not an issue that we’re concerned with at the moment,” Dreesen said.

In May 2015, Bayern lost at Leverkusen, then against Barcelona in the Champions League, before Augsburg won 1-0 in Munich in the Bundesliga. But Bayern was already assured of the Bundesliga title in Pep Guardiola’s second season in charge.

Published February 19th, 2024 at 09:15 IST

