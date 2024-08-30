sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Muck in Mollywood | Gujarat Rains | MUDA Scam | Paralympics 2024 | Israel-Hamas | US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 11:48 IST, August 30th 2024

Thousands attend public wake of Uruguayan soccer player Juan Izquierdo

Thousands of people attended a public wake Thursday for Uruguayan soccer player Juan Izquierdo, the Nacional defender who died of cardiac arrest five days after collapsing during a Copa Libertadores match in Brazil.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Juan Izquierdo
Family members of soccer player Juan Izquierdo stand by his coffin during a wake at his Nacional soccer club in Montevideo, Uruguay | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:48 IST, August 30th 2024