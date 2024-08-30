Published 11:48 IST, August 30th 2024
Thousands attend public wake of Uruguayan soccer player Juan Izquierdo
Thousands of people attended a public wake Thursday for Uruguayan soccer player Juan Izquierdo, the Nacional defender who died of cardiac arrest five days after collapsing during a Copa Libertadores match in Brazil.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Family members of soccer player Juan Izquierdo stand by his coffin during a wake at his Nacional soccer club in Montevideo, Uruguay | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:48 IST, August 30th 2024