Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 19:29 IST

Time to get the show on the road, says Ashalata on eve of Turkish Women’s Cup

This is, however, not a new experience for Ashalata Devi, the seasoned defender, who will lead India in the four-nation Turkish Women’s Cup beginning Feb 21.

Republic Sports Desk
Indian women's team
Indian women's team | Image:AIFF
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The historic city of Istanbul is far from frozen in the month of February. But then, the temperature does dip and a brisk winter air leaves a definite chilly feeling for anyone who arrives in Turkey’s well-known winter sun destination.

This is, however, not a new experience for Ashalata Devi, the seasoned defender, who will lead India in the four-nation Turkish Women’s Cup beginning in Alanya, Turkey, on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. She has played this tournament twice before and is well aware of the tough competition India are expected to face in the next one week. Estonia, Kosovo and Hong Kong are the other three teams in the tournament.

Advertisement

As the Indian team arrived at the Istanbul airport on its way to Alanya, the Indian captain looked through the window at the tulip-shaped control tower and said: “It's been a long journey from Bengaluru to New Delhi to Istanbul. Yes, we are feeling a bit tired because of a lack of rest.

“But that is not going to deter us from playing well in this tournament. We have two days before the first match. So, we will take the necessary rest and get prepared to do well in the three matches we have on schedule. But we are professional players. However tiring the journey is, we remain prepared to take everything in stride and give our best. It is time we got the show on the road,” said the star footballer from Manipur.

Advertisement

Equally confident is Langam Chaoba Devi, who has been handed over the baton of head coach for the first time.

“We had seven good days in the Bengaluru camp and our preparation was good. We have been concentrating on defending because we are playing against physically strong countries. Our girls are fit as we are in the middle of the IWL season. I have full confidence in my squad. We are getting a tour like this after a long gap and are very eager to play these three matches.”

Advertisement

Chaoba said getting international exposure is advantageous for the young girls. “We have three players who have played in the U17 World Cup, but the senior level is different. They will see how European teams play and this will benefit them. I'm confident that we will do our best in these three matches and go all out to win. We have seen and analysed the matches of our opponents.

The job in hand, Chaoba said, is not exactly a completely new experience for her. “This is my first tournament as senior India head coach, but I'm not new to the girls. I was with them three to four years ago. I have a very good understanding with them. They have prepared fantastically in the last one week. We are also extremely thankful to our technical director (Shabir) Pasha sir, who is always guiding us well.

Advertisement

“The environment in the camp was good. We have a good mix of young and experienced players. We are trying to help them bond together, which is very important because football is a team game. The girls are giving their best and are composed,” she said.

India's fixtures at the Turkish Women's Cup 2024:

19:00 IST, February 21: India vs Estonia
19:00 IST, February 24: India vs Hong Kong
16:00 IST, February 27: Kosovo vs India

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 19:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

2 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

2 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

2 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

2 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

2 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

3 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

7 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

8 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

a day ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

a day ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

a day ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

a day ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

a day ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

a day ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Whirlpool set to sell 24% stake for up to Rs 3,700 crore

    Business News19 minutes ago

  2. Time to get the show on the road: Ashalata on eve of Turkish Women’ Cup

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  3. X User Calls Deepika Padukone 'Random Girl' At BAFTA 2024, Fans React

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  4. BJP Demands Death Penalty for Sandeshkhali Mafia Accused of Raping Women

    Politics News26 minutes ago

  5. Women Kabaddi players to show force for first time in Yuva Series 2024

    Sports 36 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo