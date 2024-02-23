Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo uploaded a photo of himself and his oldest child, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., after helping Al-Nassr win their most recent AFC Champions League match. The team from Riyadh faced Al-Feiha in the tournament's round of 16. After winning the road game 1-0, Ronaldo and his teammates finished the job at home on Wednesday (February 21), scoring two goals and conceding none.

Cristiano Ronaldo gives a shoutout to his son

The Portuguese legend, who scored the sole goal in the first leg, added his team's second of the night in the 86th minute. Only hours after his victory, the 39-year-old resumed to training, finding a companion in his son for his most recent session.

Hoje com o meu parceiro ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MG1B4h4dPm — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 22, 2024

Sharing a picture alongside his 13-year-old son, Ronaldo wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Today with my partner."

Cristiano Jr. is training at Al-Nassr Academy in hopes of following in his father's footsteps. However, he will need to perform exceptionally well in order to match the former Real Madrid player's 742 senior career goals and five Ballon d'Or medals.

This season, Ronaldo has been in fantastic form, scoring five Champions League goals in six games and 21 in the Saudi Pro League. Al-Nassr's next league match is away to Al-Shabab on Sunday (February 25).

Diogo Dalot on Ronaldo's acrobatic goal

Diogo Dalot, Manchester United's defender, has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo and Alejandro Garnacho have produced the two best goals he has seen live.

"I've seen two amazing goals live, one was Cristiano in Dragao against Porto, I was in the stands. And then the other one was this one, watching live it's the two best goals I've seen," Dalot said in an exclusive interview with GOAL following his recent signing with PUMA.