Published 10:36 IST, August 5th 2024

Toni Kroos is Germany’s player of the year, Xabi Alonso wins coaching accolade

Toni Kroos has been voted Germany’s player of the year for the 2023-24 season while Xabi Alonso won the coaching accolade for leading unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen to the Bundesliga title.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Toni Kroos
Toni Kroos kicks the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
10:36 IST, August 5th 2024