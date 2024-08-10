Published 10:49 IST, August 10th 2024
Tottenham attempting to sign striker Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth
Tottenham is attempting to sign striker Dominic Solanke from Premier League rival Bournemouth.
Dominic Solanke celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest at the City Ground | Image: AP
