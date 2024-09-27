sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengaluru Murder | Middle-East Tensions | Religious Conversion Row | US Elections | Coldplay Fever |

Published 06:38 IST, September 27th 2024

Tottenham overcomes early red card to post 3-0 win in revamped Europa League

Czech side Viktoria Plzeň scored two late goals from Prince Adu and Vaclav Jemelka to hold high-flying Eintracht Frankfurt to a 3-3 away draw.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Micky van de Ven
Micky van de Ven celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forrest at White Hart Lane stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

06:38 IST, September 27th 2024