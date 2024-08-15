Published 19:10 IST, August 15th 2024
Tottenham Suspends Bissouma For Premier League Opener After Midfielder Inhales Laughing Gas
Bissouma uploaded clips of himself using nitrous oxide, which is now a Class C drug according to British law, onto social media site Snapchat last weekend.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Yves Bissouma suspended for inhaling laughing gas | Image: AP/X/Screengrab
- 1 min read
19:10 IST, August 15th 2024