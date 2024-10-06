sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Durga Puja in Dhaka | Exit Poll Results 2024 | US Elections | Tirupati Laddu Row | Haryana Election | Middle East Conflict |

Published 07:03 IST, October 6th 2024

Toulouse coach is injured during French league game against Lille

In the excitement of his team scoring, the coach of Toulouse ended up with a twisted ankle on Saturday.Carles Martinez Novell suffered what looked like a minor injury during his side's French league match at Lille when he slipped during Toulouse's opening goal.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Carles Martinez Novell
Carles Martinez Novell | Image: X/@carlesmnovell
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

07:03 IST, October 6th 2024