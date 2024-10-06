Published 07:03 IST, October 6th 2024
Toulouse coach is injured during French league game against Lille
In the excitement of his team scoring, the coach of Toulouse ended up with a twisted ankle on Saturday.Carles Martinez Novell suffered what looked like a minor injury during his side's French league match at Lille when he slipped during Toulouse's opening goal.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Carles Martinez Novell | Image: X/@carlesmnovell
