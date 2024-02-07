Advertisement

The Globe Soccer Awards for 2023 took place on January 19 at a glamorous ceremony in Dubai, honoring the year's best football players. The famous Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo won three major honors at the star-studded event, including the much-coveted "Maradona Award." The football world focused on the glamorous event, and as the evening progressed, a number of awards were given out to honor the skill of players, coaches, and teams who had a lasting impression on the game.

3 things you need to know

Cristiano Ronaldo won 3 individual awards at the Globe Soccer Awards

Erling Haaland finally won the Best Men’s Player of the Year award 2023

Ronaldo and Haaland were the footballers from 2023

Let’s take a look at the list of all the Globe Soccer Awards.

Advertisement

Ronaldo's Triple Triumph

Maradona Award: Cristiano Ronaldo clinched the prestigious Maradona Award for being the top goalscorer with an impressive tally of 54 goals.

Best Middle East Player: Adding to his honors, Ronaldo was crowned the Best Middle East Player, highlighting his impact on the regional football scene.

Fans' Favourite Player: The Al-Nassr star also secured the Fans' Favourite Player of the Year, proving his unwavering popularity.

Cristiano Ronaldo..



“Keep supporting Al Nassr & Cristiano Siuuuu”



Love him so much 🥹pic.twitter.com/VW86kvo19q — Al Nassr Zone (@TheNassrZone) January 19, 2024

Haaland's Heroics

Best Men's Player: Erling Haaland's stellar season with Manchester City earned him the title of Best Men's Player of the Year 2023, recognizing his goal-scoring prowess and overall impact.

🏆 Congratulations to ERLING HAALAND on winning the 2023 ⁣#GlobeSoccer Award for ⁣BEST MEN’S PLAYER 👏@ErlingHaaland pic.twitter.com/nn7TM6CjLn — Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) January 19, 2024

Bonmati's Brilliance

Best Women's Player: Aitana Bonmati of Barcelona Femini shone brightly, claiming the Best Women's Player award for her exceptional skills and contributions to her team's success.

Club Excellence

Best Men's Club: Manchester City was named the Best Men's Club, acknowledging their outstanding performance throughout the year.

Best Women's Club: FC Barcelona Femini secured the Best Women's Club award, a testament to their collective achievements on the women's football stage.

Coaching Brilliance

Best Men's Coach: Pep Guardiola's masterful coaching with Manchester City earned him the title of Best Men's Coach, recognizing his role in the club's success.

Coach Career Award: Lionel Scaloni received the Coach Career Award, celebrating his coaching excellence in the world of football.

Diverse Player Accolades

Best Midfielder: Rodrigo's exceptional midfield performance earned him the Best Midfielder award.

Best Goalkeeper: Ederson was named the Best Goalkeeper, recognizing his outstanding skills between the posts.

Emerging Talent and Contributions

Power Horse Emerging Player: Jude Bellingham's promising talent was acknowledged with the Power Horse Emerging Player award.

Player Career Awards: Casemiro and John Terry were honored with Player Career Awards, recognizing their remarkable contributions to the sport.

Behind the Scenes

Best Sporting Director: Cristiano Giuntoli received the Best Sporting Director award for his contributions behind the scenes.

Best Agent: Jorge Mendes was recognized as the Best Agent, highlighting his role in player representation.

Presidential Recognition

Best President: Khaldoon Al Mubarak's leadership at Manchester City earned him the Best President award.

Middle East Excellence

Best Middle East Club: Al Ahly was named the Best Middle East Club, showcasing football excellence in the region.

The Globe Soccer Awards 2023 provided a fitting culmination to a year filled with extraordinary footballing feats. From Cristiano Ronaldo's goal-scoring supremacy to the rise of talents like Erling Haaland and Aitana Bonmati, the event showcased the diverse and dynamic nature of the beautiful game. As the footballing community reflects on the achievements of the past year, the Globe Soccer Awards stand as a testament to the enduring brilliance and passion that continue to define the world of football.