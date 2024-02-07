Updated January 27th, 2024 at 10:59 IST
Two-goal Terrier runs Lyon ragged as Rennes wins French league thriller
In a thrilling French league match on Friday, Rennes defeated Lyon 3-2 by holding off their second-half comeback after scoring three goals in the first half.
- Sports
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Rennes scored three times in a blistering first half and held off Lyon’s second-half fightback to win 3-2 in a French league thriller on Friday.
Lyon had won five of its last six games but it was second best in the opening 45 minutes to a team led Martin Terrier, who scored his first two goals of the season.
Advertisement
Terrier put Rennes ahead after 22 minutes when he took advantage of slack defending to hammer a left-foot shot into the roof of the net.
Midfielder Désiré Doué got the second after 36 minutes when he cut inside from the left and fired home an unstoppable strike from just outside the box.
Advertisement
Terrier made it three five minutes before halftime by turning a wayward attempt from Adrien Truffert past goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.
Lyon was a different prospect in the second half. Brazilian left back Henrique Silva pulled a goal back for the home side in the 56th.
Advertisement
Alexandre Lacazette reduced the deficit further after 77 minutes with a close-range finish.
Although Lyon dominated possession it could not turn that advantage into goals and it remained third from bottom in Ligue 1.
Advertisement
Rennes moved from 10th to ninth.
Advertisement
Published January 27th, 2024 at 10:59 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Consume These Teas To Boost Your Immune SystemLifestyle10 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.