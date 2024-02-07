English
January 27th, 2024

Two-goal Terrier runs Lyon ragged as Rennes wins French league thriller

In a thrilling French league match on Friday, Rennes defeated Lyon 3-2 by holding off their second-half comeback after scoring three goals in the first half.

Associated Press Television News
Martin Terrier
Martin Terrier celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the French League One soccer match between Lyon and Rennes at the Groupama stadium | Image: AP
Rennes scored three times in a blistering first half and held off Lyon’s second-half fightback to win 3-2 in a French league thriller on Friday.

Lyon had won five of its last six games but it was second best in the opening 45 minutes to a team led Martin Terrier, who scored his first two goals of the season.

Terrier put Rennes ahead after 22 minutes when he took advantage of slack defending to hammer a left-foot shot into the roof of the net.

Midfielder Désiré Doué got the second after 36 minutes when he cut inside from the left and fired home an unstoppable strike from just outside the box.

Terrier made it three five minutes before halftime by turning a wayward attempt from Adrien Truffert past goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.

Lyon was a different prospect in the second half. Brazilian left back Henrique Silva pulled a goal back for the home side in the 56th.

Alexandre Lacazette reduced the deficit further after 77 minutes with a close-range finish.

Although Lyon dominated possession it could not turn that advantage into goals and it remained third from bottom in Ligue 1.

Rennes moved from 10th to ninth.

January 27th, 2024

