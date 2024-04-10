×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 13:15 IST

‘Feels like a defeat’: Real Madrid star UNHAPPY with team’s performance against Manchester City

Real Madrid star was unhappy with his team's performance against Manchester City as his side missed out on victory in the first leg of UCL quarters.

Reported by: Sahil Kapoor
Real Madrid players celebrate goal vs Manchester City
Real Madrid players celebrate goal vs Manchester City | Image:realmadrid.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Real Madrid and Mancehster City shared the spoils with a 3-3 draw in a dramatic first leg of UEFA Champions League quarter-final at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.

Despite a scintillating draw where both the sides went neck and neck, Real Madrid players weren’t satisfied with their performance as they felt that they let City off the hook as they went back to Etihad very much alive in the tie.

Advertisement

In a thrilling game Manchester City caught the home side napping early on in the game as they opened the scoring through a Bernardo Silva freekick inside just two minutes. Real Madrid turned it around inside just 12 minutes as they went ahead 2-1 courtesy Camavinga and Rodrygo.

In the second half two sublime long range strikes by Phil Foden and Josko Gvardiol sent Manchester City into total control before Real Madrid’s Uruguayan midfield dynamo Federico Valverde cancelled out the advantage with a fantastic half volley as the match finished 3-3.

Advertisement

Also Read | Rodrygo pays homage to Ronaldo with 'Siuu' celebration against Man City

Advertisement

Fede Valverde Unhappy with the result

Despite his sublime goal, Fede Valverde wasn’t much pleased with his side’s performance as he felt City were there for the taking and his teammates missed out on the opportunity.  

Advertisement

“The draw just like last year, feels like a defeat”, said Fede Valverde to Guillermo Rai of the Athletic post game. Valverde’s frustrations from last year have carried forward to this game and he wants to use Real Madrid’s hammering 4-0 loss against Manchester City in the second leg of UCL semi finals at Etihad as extra motivation.

“We need to use what happened at the Etihad last year as motivation”, said Fede. Talking about his goal, Valverde added, ““I hit that shot with all my heart, it's nice to score at the Bernabéu”.

Also Read | Bayern Munich ROBBED Against Arsenal? Tuchel LIVID with ref over BLUNDER

Advertisement

Will Real Madrid be made to rue their missed chances at Etihad?

Real Madrid had plenty of opportunities in the first half and second half of the game as Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham failed to capitalise and Real had to settle for a draw. Perhaps the best opportunity of the game fell to Vinicius Jr in the second half as he fired the ball over the crossbar despite being one on one with the keeper and the entire goal to aim at.

Advertisement

The missed chances have frustrated Real Madrid fans and manager Carlo Ancelotti as they hope to improve their finishing in the second leg.

Real Madrid will travel to Manchester next week to face Manchester City at the Etihad stadium for the second leg of their quarter-final clash. Real Madrid have never won a game at Etihad and have conceded 8 goals in their last two trips.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 13:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mamata Wants to Save Those Behind Bomb Blast: Amit Shah | LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

a few seconds ago
BJP flag and symbol

BJP' Releases 10th Candid

a few seconds ago
Big setback for Mamata govt: Kolkata HC orders CBI probe

Sandeshkhali Update

a few seconds ago
Black Eyed Peas

Health Benefits Of Lobia

a minute ago
Gukesh D playing against Fabiano Caruana in FIDE Candidates Chess

Gukesh downs Abasov

a minute ago
Bitcoin

Hong Kong's first BTC ETF

2 minutes ago
Maruti Suzuki price increase

Maruti Suzuki price hike

2 minutes ago
Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma for PBKS

3 minutes ago
Tiger Reserves of India

Tiger Reserves Of India

3 minutes ago
MI vs RCB

IPL, MI vs RCB Preview

4 minutes ago
Vishnu Vishal and Soori

Vishnu Vishal-Soori Feud

6 minutes ago
Ice for beauty routine

Ice Facial For Skincare

8 minutes ago
Katchatheevu Row: How an Indian Island Went to Sri Lanka | Timeline of Events

Congress on Katchatheevu

8 minutes ago
Karim Benzema signed for Al Ittihad

Never received a red card

9 minutes ago
Nandi Statue Vandalised by Miscreants At Karnataka's Kalaburagi Temple, Case Lodged

Nandi Statue Vandalised

10 minutes ago
Forex news

Dollar strengthens

15 minutes ago
Marcelino Abad

news

17 minutes ago
Crime

Builder Shot Dead

18 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dinesh Karthik goes ALL OUT out over a former ENG skipper

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. Raj Thackeray Declares 'Unconditional Support' For PM Modi, BJP

    India News14 hours ago

  3. How Do Fenugreek Seeds Promote Hair Growth?

    Web Stories15 hours ago

  4. Man Sues 50 Women For Calling Him A Bad Date In California

    World15 hours ago

  5. Bengaluru Lawyer Falls Victim to Elaborate Scam, Forced to Strip

    India News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo