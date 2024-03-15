×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 13:31 IST

UEFA Champions League Draw live streaming: How to watch UCL quarterfinal draw in India, UK and USA?

Discover inquiries surrounding the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal draws and find out essential live-streaming information to catch the event.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Champions League | Image:UEFA.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

On Friday, March 15, 2024, the quarterfinals, semifinals, and championship match of the 2023–2024 UEFA Champions League will be drawn. Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid are the eight teams still playing in the championship.

Let’s learn about some queries regarding the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal draws and about the live-streaming details of the event. 

Advertisement

Also Read: Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson suspended post arrest in alleged child sex

Will two teams from the same nation play against each other in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals? 

Teams will no longer be seeded or protected by their nation beginning in the quarterfinals. This implies that clubs may be pitted against teams from their home nation or opponents from the 2023-24 edition's group stage.

What is the process for picking the fixtures? 

All eight teams are placed together in a single draw. The team selected first will have the advantage of playing the first leg at their home ground. Subsequently, the next team drawn will become their opponent. This process repeats until all four matchups are determined.

When will the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 quarterfinal and semifinal fixtures take place?

  • Quarter-final first legs: 9-10 April 2024
  • Quarter-final second legs: 16-17 April 2024
  • Semi-final first legs: 30 April - 1 May 2024
  • Semi-final second legs: 7-8 May 2024

When does the UEFA Champions League draw for the quarterfinals start?

The UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw will begin at 12:00 PM CET/4:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

Also Read: Barcelona star eyes elite UCL status alongside Leo Messi & Ronaldo

Where will the UEFA Champions League draw for the quarterfinals take place?

The UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland will host the quarterfinal draw for the Champions League.

Where to watch the UEFA Champions League draw for the quarterfinals on TV in India?

In India, Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2HD will broadcast the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw.

Where to find the UEFA Champions League draw live streaming for the quarterfinals?

Both Sony Liv and UEFA.com will provide live streaming for the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw.

Where to watch the UEFA Champions League draw for the quarterfinals in the UK?

In the UK, TNT Sports holds the broadcast and live streaming rights for the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw.

Where to watch the UEFA Champions League draw for the quarterfinals in the USA? 

In the USA, CBS Golazo and Paramount+, ViX will broadcast and stream the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw.

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 13:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

SBI plea rejection electoral bonds

Electoral bond buys

a few seconds ago
The FIITJEE Salary delays and the future of brick and mortar coaching

Decoding FIITJEE fiasco

a few seconds ago
Air India Express

Air India Express

a minute ago
Samantha Mewis

New owners of San Diego

3 minutes ago
Water crisis has added to the woes of Bengaluru residents

Bengaluru Water Crisis

6 minutes ago
Ricky Ponting with Rishabh Pant

Ngidi ruled out of IPL

7 minutes ago
Board Exams

APOSS Hall Tickets Out

8 minutes ago
Ram Charan

Game Changer Photo Leaked

8 minutes ago
Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh on PAK

9 minutes ago
K Srikkanth with Sunil Gavaskar

Srikkanth on Virat Kohli

9 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE

10 minutes ago
Ashneer Grover on IT tax notice

Ashneer Grover IT notice

10 minutes ago
Man to Swim 32km in 10 Hours From Sri Lanka to India to Fulfil Vow For Lord Ram Consecration

Man to Swim

10 minutes ago
Ashneer Grover

Delhi HC Ashneer Grover

11 minutes ago
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Tyson trains for fight

12 minutes ago
Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra

BIG BOOST FOR TITANS!

13 minutes ago
Oh Yeong-su

O Yeong-su Found Guilty

14 minutes ago
UEFA Champions League trophy

New UEFA Champions League

14 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nita, Mom Purnima, Sister Mamta's Sweet Moment At Anant's Pre-wedding

    Entertainment15 hours ago

  2. Maharashtra: Over 100 Police Trainees Suffer Food Poisoning in Dhule

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Mamata Pushed From Behind In Her Home Which Led To Concussion: Hospital

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Rajasthan Reduces Petrol, Diesel Prices; Hikes DA of Employees by 4%

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Bravo names 3 India youngsters who are ready to rule world cricket

    Sports 19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo