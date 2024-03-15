Advertisement

On Friday, March 15, 2024, the quarterfinals, semifinals, and championship match of the 2023–2024 UEFA Champions League will be drawn. Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid are the eight teams still playing in the championship.

Let’s learn about some queries regarding the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal draws and about the live-streaming details of the event.

Will two teams from the same nation play against each other in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals?

Teams will no longer be seeded or protected by their nation beginning in the quarterfinals. This implies that clubs may be pitted against teams from their home nation or opponents from the 2023-24 edition's group stage.

What is the process for picking the fixtures?

All eight teams are placed together in a single draw. The team selected first will have the advantage of playing the first leg at their home ground. Subsequently, the next team drawn will become their opponent. This process repeats until all four matchups are determined.

When will the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 quarterfinal and semifinal fixtures take place?

Quarter-final first legs: 9-10 April 2024

Quarter-final second legs: 16-17 April 2024

Semi-final first legs: 30 April - 1 May 2024

Semi-final second legs: 7-8 May 2024

When does the UEFA Champions League draw for the quarterfinals start?

The UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw will begin at 12:00 PM CET/4:30 PM IST.

Where will the UEFA Champions League draw for the quarterfinals take place?

The UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland will host the quarterfinal draw for the Champions League.

Where to watch the UEFA Champions League draw for the quarterfinals on TV in India?

In India, Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2HD will broadcast the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw.

Where to find the UEFA Champions League draw live streaming for the quarterfinals?

Both Sony Liv and UEFA.com will provide live streaming for the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw.

Where to watch the UEFA Champions League draw for the quarterfinals in the UK?

In the UK, TNT Sports holds the broadcast and live streaming rights for the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw.

Where to watch the UEFA Champions League draw for the quarterfinals in the USA?

In the USA, CBS Golazo and Paramount+, ViX will broadcast and stream the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw.