Updated February 21st, 2024 at 15:16 IST

UEFA Champions League Live Streaming: How to watch the UCL Round of 16 Matches in India, UK & US?

UEFA Champions League is all set to take place as Napoli will host Barcelona, while Porto will face Arsenal in Round of 16 matches. Check streaming details here

UEFA Champions League
UEFA Champions League | Image:UEFA.com
Some exciting Round of 16 action is all set to take place at the UEFA Champions league with Napoli facing the visitors, FC Barcelona, while Porto will clash against Arsenal. All eyes will remain on the Napoli-Barca clash, as after five home games in the UEFA Champions League, manager Walter Mazzarri has not lost. On the other hand, Arsenal have been triumphant in all their home UCL matches against Porto, but are winless in the away games. All teams will aim to keep their cases strong in the competition.

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

When will the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 take place?

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 will take place from Wednesday, February 23rd, and will take place from 01:30 AM onwards.

Where will the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 take place?

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between Napoli vs Barcelona will be hosted at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Italy, while the Porto vs Arsenal will be hosted at Estádio do Dragão.

How to watch the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Live telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the UEFA Cham live telecast via the Sony Sports Network (Channels: Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3).

How to watch the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Live Streaming via SonyLiv app and website.

How to watch the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 via TNT Sports 1 & 2. The live stream will be available on discovery+. The match will take place from 08:00 PM GMT onwards.

How to watch the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Live Streaming in US?

Fans in US can watch the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 via CBS Sports. The live stream will be available on Paramount+ and Fubo. The practice will take place from 03:00 PM ET onwards.

UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Predicted Line-ups

Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Ostigard, Mazzocchi; Anguissa, Lobotka, Traore; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Cancelo; Pedri, Christensen, de Jong; Roque, Lewandowski, Yamal

Porto: Costa; Mario, Pepe, Otavio, Sanusi; Pepe, Varela, González; Conceicao, Evanilson, Galeno

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Ødegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Published February 21st, 2024 at 15:16 IST

