Updated February 13th, 2024 at 22:10 IST
UEFA Champions League LIVE Streaming: How to watch UCL in India, UK, USA, Australia and UAE?
There are two Round 16 matches in the UEFA Champions League which will start on February 14 as RB Leipzig takes on Real Madrid and Copenhagen takes on Man City.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Advertisement
The UEFA Champions League is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, with two Round 16 matches. Fans can expect to see some thrilling matches on the first day as RB Leipzig takes on La Liga powerhouse Real Madrid. Conversely, Copenhagen will face up against the formidable Manchester City. The second leg encounter between Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan on March 13 will wrap off the Round 16 fixtures of the current Champions League 2023–24 season.
Also Read: Eriksson granted wish to take Liverpool's charge after being announced as manager for charity game
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League Live Streaming, Round of 16 Matches: All Details you need to know
UEFA Champions League, Round of 16 Fixtures
Advertisement
February 14, Wednesday
- Copenhagen vs Man City
- Leipzig vs Real Madrid
February 15, Thursday
- PSG vs Real Sociedad
- Lazio vs Bayern
February 21, Wednesday
- Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid
- PSV vs Dortmund
February 22, Thursday
- Porto vs Arsenal
- Napoli vs Barcelona
March 6, Wednesday
- Real Sociedad vs PSG
- Bayern vs Lazio
March 7, Thursday
- Man City vs Copenhagen
- Real Madrid vs Leipzig
March 12, Tuesday
- Arsenal vs Porto
- Barcelona vs Napoli
March 13, Wednesday
- Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan
- Dortmund vs PSV
When will the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Matches take place?
The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Matches kicks off on Wednesday, February 14th, 2024, at 01:30 AM IST.
Advertisement
Where will the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Matches take place?
The first two matches of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Matches will take place at Parken and the Red Bull Arena Leipzig, respectively.
Advertisement
How to watch the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Matches in India?
Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Matches via SonyLiv. The live telecast of the play will be available on the Sony Sports Network (Channel: Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 3 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV).
Advertisement
Also Read: LIGHTNING strikes man playing football in Indonesia, FRIGHTENING visuals surface on the internet
How to watch the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Matches in the US?
Advertisement
Fans in the US can watch the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Matches via CBS Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will be done on Paramount+, Fubo, and CBS Sports Golazo. The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Matches will start at 03:00 PM ET.
How to watch the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Matches in the UK?
Advertisement
Fans in the US can watch the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Matches via TNT Sports. The Live Stream of the match will be available via Discovery+ from 08:30 PM GMT.
How to watch the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Matches in the AUS?
Advertisement
Fans in the Australia can watch the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Matches via Stan Sport.
How to watch the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Matches in the UAE?
Advertisement
Fans in the UAE can watch the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Matches via TOD.
Advertisement
Published February 13th, 2024 at 22:10 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Upcoming Akshay Kumar Films Releasing in 2024Web Stories18 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.