Updated February 13th, 2024 at 22:10 IST

UEFA Champions League LIVE Streaming: How to watch UCL in India, UK, USA, Australia and UAE?

There are two Round 16 matches in the UEFA Champions League which will start on February 14 as RB Leipzig takes on Real Madrid and Copenhagen takes on Man City.

Pavitra Shome
UEFA Champions League trophy
The UEFA Champions League trophy on display | Image:uefa.com
  • 3 min read
The UEFA Champions League is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, with two Round 16 matches. Fans can expect to see some thrilling matches on the first day as RB Leipzig takes on La Liga powerhouse Real Madrid. Conversely, Copenhagen will face up against the formidable Manchester City. The second leg encounter between Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan on March 13 will wrap off the Round 16 fixtures of the current Champions League 2023–24 season.

UEFA Champions League Live Streaming, Round of 16 Matches: All Details you need to know

UEFA Champions League, Round of 16 Fixtures

February 14, Wednesday

  • Copenhagen vs Man City
  • Leipzig vs Real Madrid

February 15, Thursday

  • PSG vs Real Sociedad
  • Lazio vs Bayern

February 21, Wednesday

  • Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid
  • PSV vs Dortmund

February 22, Thursday

  • Porto vs Arsenal 
  • Napoli vs Barcelona 

March 6, Wednesday

  • Real Sociedad vs PSG 
  • Bayern vs Lazio 

March 7, Thursday

  • Man City vs Copenhagen 
  • Real Madrid vs Leipzig

March 12, Tuesday

  • Arsenal vs Porto 
  • Barcelona vs Napoli

March 13, Wednesday

  • Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan
  • Dortmund vs PSV

When will the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Matches take place? 

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Matches kicks off on Wednesday, February 14th, 2024, at 01:30 AM IST.

Where will the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Matches take place? 

The first two matches of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Matches will take place at Parken and the Red Bull Arena Leipzig, respectively.

How to watch the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Matches in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Matches via SonyLiv. The live telecast of the play will be available on the Sony Sports Network (Channel: Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 3 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV).

How to watch the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Matches in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Matches via CBS Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will be done on Paramount+, Fubo, and CBS Sports Golazo. The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Matches will start at 03:00 PM ET.

How to watch the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Matches in the UK?

Fans in the US can watch the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Matches via TNT Sports. The Live Stream of the match will be available via Discovery+ from 08:30 PM GMT. 

How to watch the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Matches in the AUS?

Fans in the Australia can watch the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Matches via Stan Sport.

How to watch the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Matches in the UAE?

Fans in the UAE can watch the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Matches via TOD.

 

Published February 13th, 2024 at 22:10 IST

