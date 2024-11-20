sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Exit Poll Results 2024 | AR Rahman | Jharkhand Elections | Maharashtra Elections | Rafael Nadal | Middle East Tensions |

Published 21:28 IST, November 20th 2024

UEFA Orders Kosovo To Forfeit Nations League Game After Team Walks Off; Romania Punished For Chants

After hearing pro-Serbia chants, Kosovo's team refused to continue play in second half stoppage time, with the score at zero, prompting UEFA to order the team to forfeit a Nations League match in Romania on Wednesday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Radu Dragusin
Radu Dragusin breaks up a scuffle between Denis Alibec and Mergim Vojvoda during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Romania and Kosovo at the National Arena stadium | Image: AP Photo
Advertisement

Loading...

21:28 IST, November 20th 2024