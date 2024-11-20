Published 21:28 IST, November 20th 2024
UEFA Orders Kosovo To Forfeit Nations League Game After Team Walks Off; Romania Punished For Chants
After hearing pro-Serbia chants, Kosovo's team refused to continue play in second half stoppage time, with the score at zero, prompting UEFA to order the team to forfeit a Nations League match in Romania on Wednesday.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Radu Dragusin breaks up a scuffle between Denis Alibec and Mergim Vojvoda during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Romania and Kosovo at the National Arena stadium | Image: AP Photo
