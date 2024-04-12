Advertisement

UK PM Rishi Sunak had a facetime chat with the England and Tottenham Hotspurs captain Harry Kane on Thursday. Kane, who recently became England's all-time highest scorer with 54 goals, is receiving congratulatory messages from all over his country and the football world for the feat he has achieved. However, among the many senders, there was also a bearer who holds the top most position in Britain.

Rishi Sunak and Harry Kane indulged in a conversation that saw the Prime Minister asking the striker whether the next goal in his sight is breaking Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League record. To which he replied, given that he has still many years left under his belt, thus he'd love to take that torch from Shearer. Here's the transcript of the frank call that took place between them.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hails Harry Kane

The PM said, "Just to say a massive congratulations to you for not just Thursday's result, but for what you've achieved personally. That you are the all time great, and it is an incredible accomplishment. You are an amazing role model for our country in the way in which you go about your business... you're scoring all the goals, but you do it with humility. You talk about your team-mates - you can see how they respect you - and it just speaks volumes about your character that they do. That's rare... you should just feel incredibly good about that."

‘Given how young you are I know you’ll be very humble about it but Premier League all-time goal-scoring record in your sights right?’ asked Sunak. ‘Yeah it’s definitely there,’ Kane replied. ‘You know, I’m getting closer so it’s for sure something I want to achieve, but I try not to look too far ahead in football.

'You know, a lot can change in a short period of time, but I’m 29, so hopefully got plenty of years left. So for sure it’d be something I’d love to do.’

Shearer’s Premier League record stands at 260 goals — though he also scored 23 goals in the old First Division, so the real record is 283 goals.

Kane is now No 3 on the all-time list on 204 goals, just four behind Rooney. But it will take him at least two seasons to get past Shearer’s Premier League record and maybe four more seasons to beat 283.

As for the future at Tottenham Hotspurs, Harry Kane still has a year left in his contract and it would be of great interest to the football world to witness whether he will extend his term at spurs or will look for a new destination. There's growing interest from Manchester United and Bayern Munich. So to break Shearer's record, Kane would have to stay in England which may rule out a move to the Allianz arena.