Published 10:18 IST, July 12th 2024
Uruguay players defend decision to enter crowd to protect families amid Copa America brawl
Uruguay striker Luis Suárez defended his teammates’ decision to enter the stands following a 1-0 loss to Colombia in the Copa America semifinals, saying the action was necessary to defend families and supporters.
- Sports
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Uruguay's Ronald Araujo argues with fans at the end of a Copa America semifinal soccer match against Colombia in Charlotte, N.C. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
10:18 IST, July 12th 2024