Published 23:55 IST, September 13th 2024

US-born Hurzeler makes Premier League history after his first month at Brighton

American-born Fabian Hurzeler became the youngest winner of the English Premier League manager of the month award on Friday for his impressive start at Brighton.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
